A mast development may have scared away nesting red kites, says angry residents.
A 17.5-metre mobile phone mast in Ysbyty Ystwyth is being built on a field behind the village, to the objection of some residents.
Amongst concerns over ruining the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, also voiced by a National Trust letter, was concern over a pair of kites nested directly next to the site.
The original planning notice gained 25 written objections including from Ysbyty Ystwyth Community Council, stating that there were other more suitable sites away from properties and that they would object to the works, however with no prior approval required, work commenced in late May.
On 1 May a neighbour photographed the nesting red kite in a tree directly next to the site, claiming to have spotted eggs.
Another photo on 15 June shows the nest collapsed and no longer inhabited.
Laura Parsons, daughter of two Ysbyty Ystwyth residents, said: “A neighbour approached the contractors regarding the kites actively nesting in the trees, they were not aware of this but have since been told to continue with the work.
“We are obviously very concerned as these birds are a protected species and the disruption this work will cause could be devastating for them.
“Work was temporarily ceased after I consulted with Cornerstone and Clarke Telecom but unfortunately, the kite nest has since collapsed and they are no longer nesting.” Laura expressed concern that a ‘thorough site visit was not conducted by a planning officer’, with fellow anti-mast campaigners last month setting up a Change.org petition to stop the work, gaining 222 signatures so far.
Ceredigion County Council said the officer ‘carried out a detailed visual assessment of various vantage points where the tower would be visible from’.
The mast was erected on behalf of Cornerstone Network and Clarke Telecom, aiming to ‘significantly improve service provision of Vodafone and Telefonica’, ‘ensuring the latest 4G service provision is provided in Ysbyty Ystwyth’.
The application notice lists seven other sites in the area that they considered, but which were ultimately unsuitable.
Cornerstone and Clarke Telecom have been contacted for comment.