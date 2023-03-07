Award-winning makeup artist, Sidni Wadsworth, is enjoying the work-life balance her career is giving her.
Originally from Gwynedd, Sidni is now settled over the border in Ceredigion, where she lives with her partner Fabio and two children, and where she works as a freelance makeup artist.
Speaking to First Person about her new life in the county, Sidni, 31, said: “I grew up in Talybont near Barmouth with my family who ran the Italian restaurant called Tony’s.
“After maternity leave in 2019, I decided to study makeup at Cheshire South and West college, and I was also working as a part-time cleaner.
“In 2021, after all the lockdowns ended across the country, I decided to open my business and work at it full-time to be able to work around family life. I want to be able to have that flexibility to still see them grow up and have those memories for all of us.
“Later on that year, we decided to move back to the coast to be closer to family.
“We bought in 2022 and have settled in a village near Aberystwyth.”
The move is working out well for the mother-of-two and her business, as Sidni explained.
“I was entered in to The Welsh Beauty Industry Awards and last November, out of the 10 people who were nominated across Wales, I won Freelance Hair & Makeup Artist of the year!
“It is a huge honour to have won; my clients voting for me has shown how much they appreciate me and the service I provide for them.”
Sidni works under the name, Sidni Leigh Makeup Artist.
“I use my first and middle name for my business,” Sidni explained.
“I didn’t want to use my surname just in case I got married!”
Sidni, who describes herself as “a mobile bridal and occasional specialist who travels all over Wales and beyond”, always had a love of makeup, but only thought of turning that love in to a career in later life.
“I went to school in Tywyn,” said Sidni, “and I always had a love and interest in makeup from a young age. But it was only since having my children that I decided to study makeup and make it my full-time career.
“It’s worked out brilliantly because working for myself I get to still have those precious moments with my children and partner, making memories.
“The best thing about my job is that I make women feel confident.
“I get them ready for a memorable special occasion which could be a wedding, birthday, graduation, christening - the list goes on!”
For more information about Sidni, visit www.sidnileighmua.co.uk.