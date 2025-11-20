Aberystwyth woman Medi Jones-Jackson is Mudiad Meithrin’s new Marketing, Communications, and Events Manager.
Medi will be responsible for all aspects of Mudiad Meithrin’s marketing, events and communications, marketing the organisation’s Welsh language projects, training schemes, and the provisions available through them to support families and Welsh-medium childcare and education across Wales.
Iola Jones, Mudiad Meithrin Head of Communications and Partnerships said: “Medi has many years of experience working in marketing, events, and communications in several national organisations across Wales. We are delighted with the appointment and look forward to working with her as she will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to this central role”
Having worked in marketing in Wales and internationally for over 20 years, Medi has worked for some of Wales’ biggest cultural organisations, recently focusing on managing promotional projects and events for the Welsh Government in Japan, the USA, and Dubai. With this extensive experience, Medi is in an excellent position to lead campaigns promoting the core work of the Mudiad as well as numerous projects under the Mudiad banner.
Medi said: “I am really looking forward to taking on the marketing, events and communications role at Mudiad Meithrin. Mudiad Meithrin is an unique national organisation that plays an invaluable role in Welsh culture by creating new Welsh speakers among young children and families.
“I am confident that I will proudly undertake to promote all the good work of the Mudiad and I am proud to be a new member of the large Mudiad Meithrin family.”
Originally from the Conwy Valley but now settled on the outskirts of Aberystwyth, Medi is a mother of two children and spends her leisure time writing children’s books and volunteering with the Samaritans. Her book, Genod Gwych a Merched Medrus, was nominated for Wales’ Book of the Year and a Tir na n’Og award.
