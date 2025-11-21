Wales’ housing minister has been accused of “celebrating failure” after confirming the Welsh Government will miss a target to build 20,000 social homes.
Labour's manifesto for the 2021 Senedd election pledged to “deliver 20,000 new low-carbon social homes for rent” – one of six key commitments to the nation before polling day.
But, in a statement to the Senedd on 18 November, Jayne Bryant said the Welsh Government was forecasting 18,652 low-carbon homes for rent by the May 2026 deadline.
The housing secretary faced cross-party criticism, with Plaid Cymru accusing ministers of focusing on interpreting data in a “fanciful way” rather than tackling a deepening crisis.
Meanwhile, the Conservatives suggested the official figures were “inflated” with properties added that are “not new builds, not low carbon and not for social rent”.
Joel James, the Tory shadow housing secretary, raised an Audit Wales report which called for a longer-term approach to planning and funding beyond the five-year target.
He highlighted warnings from the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru that this year’s budget falls well short of what is needed to achieve the 20,000 aim.
His Conservative colleague Mark Isherwood accused the Welsh Government of dismissing warnings of a looming housing crisis for decades.
Siân Gwenllian, Plaid Cymru’s shadow housing secretary, said a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in “affordable” homes sounds positive on the surface.
But she told the Senedd that just over 13,000 of the promised 20,000 social homes have been provided, to date, “and that is the only figure that counts”.
“That is the important figure,” she said.
“The other things are maybes, so let's not turn this statement into a celebration.
“We have a housing crisis in Wales and the crisis is deepening.
“One in every 14 households is waiting for a social home – and at the current rate it would take 35 years to meet that demand.”
John Griffiths, who chairs the Senedd’s housing committee, raised his committee’s calls for Wales to build an extra 60,000 social homes to catch up to comparable European countries.
Jenny Rathbone welcomed an improvement in the number of homes being built, with the highest increase in two decades.
Jayne Bryant confirmed 3,643 additional “affordable” homes were completed in 2024/25 – a 12 per cent increase on the previous year – with more than £2bn invested since 2021 in an effort to meet the “most ambitious housing target in our nation’s history”.
In her statement, Wales’ housing secretary told the Senedd: ”By May 2026, we are forecast to have delivered 18,652 low-carbon homes for rent within the social sector.”
Ms Bryant added that a further 1,652 units are in the pipeline for the end of 2026 – beyond the Welsh Government’s five-year term – which would bring the total to 20,304.
She said: “That represents the highest sustained delivery of social housing in Wales in nearly two decades, and the pipeline beyond 2026 remains strong.”
“These aren't just statistics, they are lives changed.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.