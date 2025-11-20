Nominated for ‘Best New Festival’ at the UK Festival Awards, Trawsnewid will return to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 6 and 7 February 2026.
Amongst the names announced to play at this unique festival of audio visual exploration by the sea, are the ‘Godfather of the beat’ A Guy Called Gerald who kick started Europe’s acid house frenzy, releasing the UK’s first acid house record, the 1988 classic ‘Voodoo Ray’ and 'Pacific State' and went on to lay down the blueprint for jungle / drum n bass.
The prolific Welsh duo The Bug Club, who recently signed to Subpop Records, also join the bill off the back of their critically acclaimed seventh album, called Very Human Features, and touring across the UK and Europe.
Also on the bill are Adult DVD, Leeds based Welsh band Tristwch y Fenywod, Welsh music prize winners Lemfreck, Don Leisure, and Georgia Ruth, plus Melin Melyn, Gallops, Mali Haf, Sage Todz, HMS Morris, Ynys and many more!
Trawsnewid Festival invites a selection of Wales’ leading artists to perform at the two day event, to create unique audio visual experiences, which will showcase the venue, the region, and of course the artists, in a special setting. The festival team are working with local artists and promoters across the region, creating a new opportunity for creatives to develop their work, by collaborating with the arts centre and FOCUS Wales on this special event.
Louise Amery is Deputy Director of Aberystwyth Arts Centre. Commenting on the upcoming festival, she said: “We're really pleased to be working with our friends at FOCUS Wales again to present this, the third iteration of Trawsnewid festival in February 2026. The line-up is fantastic, so we're looking forward to another wonderful weekend of music and visual arts here on the coast in Aberystwyth.”
