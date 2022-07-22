Medi’s new book set to inspire girls all over Wales

BOW Street-based author Medi Jones-Jackson has released an inspirational book to raise the profile of some of Wales’ most outstanding women.

Wondrous Women of Wales also aims to get young readers to celebrate and to take pride in Welsh history.

Medi, a mother of two children, has worked in the field of children’s books and managing projects that promote reading. Wondrous Women of Wales profiles 25 incredible women who aimed high, achieved amazing things and helped shaped Wales as we know it today. The book also contains the names of over 900 would-be wondrous women from all over Wales. Medi collected the names of the girls, aged between 7 and 11, after launching a search earlier this year.

“The response to the search was amazing!” Medi said.

“It’s wonderful to be able to include the names of so many girls, so that they can take ownership of their own history!

“It makes me very happy to be able to present in an accessible form for children what women from throughout Welsh history and from all over Wales have done for the nation.

“It’s a great reminder that so many women from history have been forgotten about, when we need to celebrate their accomplishments and contributions.

“I hope that by including a wide range of women, there will be someone relevant to everyone, and that they will inspire readers – that’s the important thing.”

Wondrous Women of Wales is aimed at children between the ages of 7 and 11 and celebrates the lives of 25 lively and inspirational women from Wales. The women featured are from many different walks of life and time periods, with several that are still working today, such as Shirley Bassey, Hayley Gomez and Jade Jones.

Historical figures in the book include Gwendoline and Mary Davies and Frances Hoggan.

Each wondrous woman has made a name for herself in her own field – music, literature, history, astronomy, science, art, sports and more.

The stories are brought to life with lots of fun facts, colourful images and a lively design, with follow-up puzzles and activities at the back of the book to keep young readers busy.

Medi was originally inspired to write the book whilst reading a bedtime story to her daughter, Anest, who was six years old at the time. It has already been released in Welsh, with a follow-up.

Medi said: “It’s been wonderful to see the response to the Welsh-language versions, Genod Gwych a Merched Medrus and Genod Gwych a Merched Medrus 2, and to see how teachers have cleverly incorporated activities inspired by the books into their lessons.

“I was proud to be shortlisted for the Tir na n-Og and Wales Book of the Year awards for one of the Welsh-language versions and hope that Wondrous Women of Wales goes on to inspire more girls and boys all over Wales.