On Sunday, 15 December Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk to Ty Mawr slate mill and Cwmstradllyn.
The now quiet and peaceful valley of Cwnystradlyn was once busy with the sounds of the slate quarrying industry.
It is now scattered with reminders of that by-gone age, with derelict buildings, tiered workings, inclines and spoil heaps. Today’s walk explores this area, visiting the impressive remains of the Ynysypandy slate mill.
This is a group grade C, circular 4.5 mile / 7.2 kilometre, national grade moderate walk, starting at 10.30am and finishing at approximately 2pm.
Start by the dam at Llyn Cwmystradlyn (Grid Ref: SH556441).
Start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Contact Adrian on 01341 422893 or 07729 686572
Please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for further details.