A male voice choir from Ceredigion has donated a massive £12,000 to two local charities.
Meibion y Myndd, a social choir that meets weekly in Ponterwyd or Capel Seion and performs at various events across the region, has split the five-figure sum between The Wales Air Ambulance and Blood Bikes Wales.
Meibion y Mynydd said: "As a choir, we’re incredibly proud to be able to contribute such a significant amount to two vital charities that serve our local area.
"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported our recent BBQ – this is the most we’ve ever raised in a single evening, and it simply wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity and kindness of local businesses and members of the community.
Special thanks to the Halfway Inn for the warm welcome and delicious food this evening."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.