The sun has set on The Big Tribute Festival 2025.
Once again, thousands of people spent August Bank Holiday weekend at Lovesgrove, Aberystwyth to enjoy three days of live music on the main stage and the beer tent.
The festival, organised by Steve Pickup, also offers entertainment for children with arts and crafts, bouncy castles, slides and more on offer to keep the little ones happy.
From Bruce Juice (Springsteen), Ohasis, Quo-incidence (Status Quo), Dua Live (Lipa), Aladdinsane (Bowie), Dann Budd (Robbie Williams), The Bohemians (Queen) to Abba Revival and UB40 tribute, Rats in the Kitchen, there was something to suit all musical tastes.
The Other Stage showcased local talent, and is also home to the festival bar!
The Little Rockers Stage kept youngsters entertained.
