Transport for Wales (TfW) is launching new hourly services, evening journeys, and distance-based fares as part of the second phase of improvements to the T5 TrawsCymru service.
This follows the successful introduction of a year-round Sunday service in July, which improved weekend travel options for both residents and visitors.
These upgrades mark a significant step forward in enhancing public transport across West Wales, TfW says.
The T5 TrawsCymru service between Aberystwyth and Haverfordwest, operated by Richards Bros, will see the following key improvements from Sunday, 31 August:
Hourly service Monday to Saturday: The T5 will now run every hour throughout the day, making it easier than ever to travel between key communities.
Later evening journeys: Extended operating hours will improve access for those travelling for work, education, or leisure.
New distance-based fares: A fairer pricing structure will offer better value for passengers across the network.
Aberystwyth–Aberaeron Day Ticket: This new ticket allows unlimited travel on both the T1 and T5 services, ideal for day trips and flexible travel.
Looking ahead, passengers can also expect brand new, high-quality vehicles on the T5 route from March 2026, offering enhanced comfort, accessibility, and environmental performance.
Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales, said: "We’re excited to launch the next phase of improvements to the T5 service. These changes will make a real difference to how people travel across West Wales, supporting local communities and encouraging more sustainable journeys."
Simon Richards, Director at Richards Bros, added: "We’re proud to be delivering these enhancements in partnership with Transport for Wales. The increased frequency, extended hours, and new fare options will offer greater flexibility and value for our passengers. We’re especially looking forward to introducing new vehicles next year to further improve the travel experience."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.