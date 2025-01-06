As 2025 kicks off, the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) Meirionnydd team will once again be hosting a hearty breakfast event this January to bring people together, and raise funds towards a good cause.
Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day and it is a great opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and enjoy a plate of premium produce whilst sharing their thoughts before starting a busy day.
FUW Meirionnydd will be hosting their breakfast event at the Cross Foxes, Trawsfynydd on Tuesday, 21 January, between 8:30am and noon.
The breakfast forms part of the FUW’s annual Farmhouse breakfast week, a stalwart of the Welsh agricultural calendar, which will see over 25 breakfast events held across Wales this January.
Proceeds from the Meirionnydd breakfast will be donated towards the Wales Air Ambulance, with last year’s FUW Farmhouse breakfast week nationally raising over £17,500 towards the charity.
The FUW breakfasts also provide the opportunity to promote and showcase the quality premium local produce that farmers grow in a sustainable way, and throughout breakfast week the FUW will shine a spotlight on the importance of our rural economy.
Meirionydd County Chair, Gwion Rowlands said: “The farmhouse breakfast week is one of the highlights of the year, providing an opportunity to start the day together with family, friends and neighbours, in a positive way and at the same time raise money for our charitable cause, the Wales Air Ambulance.
“This year’s breakfast week will be even more special, with the FUW celebrating 70 years since its foundation in 1955. A lot has changed over the past seventy years agriculturally, socially and politically, but the FUW’s commitment to our family farms and rural communities remains unwavering.”
For more information contact 01341 422298.