A disabled household and multiple Gwynedd areas were cut off from their water supply over New Year.
The disruption caused by recent storms led to three burst water mains across Tywyn, Happy Valley and Aberdyfi.
Welsh Water/ Dŵr Cymru staff cancelled leave to ensure water reached every household.
Many in Tywyn were cut off for the best part of a day on New Year's Eve.
However Anya (pseudonym) was not contacted by Welsh Water about the issue, despite taking care of her disabled uncle and being disabled herself.
Despite Welsh Water delivering water canisters, Anya did not receive any despite being on their priority list: “I have a disabled uncle who is incontinent, needs regular washing and fluids.
“I was told I’m not guaranteed a water delivery and needed to purchase my own but I can’t leave my uncle - it’s absolutely disgusting.
“Welsh Water should be ashamed.”
Other Tywyn residents reported a disrupted water supply on 28 December.
Aberdyfi and Happy Valley residents also experienced a disrupted water supply due to a burst water main at Aberdyfi Golf Club.
Aberdyfi Council reported on 30 December that the storms had caused tree roots to break a pipe: “[The workers] need to remove the tree to temporarily fix the pipe.
“They are hoping to lay a new water pipe between Gwelfor Road and Trefeddian Terrace early next year.”
Welsh Water said: “We would like to apologise to some customers who temporarily lost their water supply and then suffered from low pressure for a few days over the New Year.
“Our crews worked hard to keep customers’ supply flowing, with several of our staff cancelling leave and rest days.
“During this time we rerouted water around our network and had four tankers running 24 hours a day so almost all properties had water, although with reduced pressure.”