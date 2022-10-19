Meirionnydd farming family to hold special wool event
A Meirionnydd sheep farming family will host a wool information event in conjunction with British Wool, Harrison Spinks and Gwnaed A Gwlan.
The event, which is open to all is hosted by former Farmers’ Union of Wales President Emyr Jones and his sons Aled and Dylan at Rhiwaedog, Rhos y Gwaliau, Bala on Tuesday 25 October at 11am.
Those joining the visit can look forward to an introduction to the farm, which is a traditional family run beef and sheep farm. There will be information on the British Wool Traceable Scheme of which the farm has taken part, an update from the ‘ Made with Wool’ project, and a talk from Harrison Spinks who are award winning mattress manufactures championing Welsh wool.
Speaking ahead of the event, FUW Meirionnydd county executive officer Huw Jones said: “The event will show the determined efforts to increase the wool price with the British Wool Traceable scheme, and also the work of Menter Mon which brings Welsh Wool stakeholders together to realise the potential of wool as a natural, sustainable and versatile project.
“We hope many of you can join us on the day and I look forward to discussing the many benefits of wool with farmers from across the country.”
Those wanting to join the visit need to register their attendance with the FUW county office by Thursday 20 October. Email [email protected]
