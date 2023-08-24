Meirionnydd Ramblers will embark on two walks in the coming days.
On Thursday, 31 August they start their outing with a short trip on the historic Talyllyn railway from Tywyn to Rhydyronen.
The walk itself begins with a climb along an old track to the highest point on the route at some 315 metres.
They then descend to the lane in Cwm Maethlon (Happy Valley) before a further climb and descent toward the coast.
Crossing the A493, they will then skirt the course at Aberdovey Golf Club and head over the sand dunes, returning to Tywyn along the beach in the Wales Coast Path.
The route offers varied terrain, with moorland tracks, paths through the attractive countryside and a stroll along a sandy beach.
Meet at 9.30am, start time is 10.15am with an estimated finish time of 4pm. Walkers should meet at Tywyn Wharf Station car park, Talyllyn Railway, for the 10am train (grid ref SH584004).
Walkers will travel together from the meeting place to the start of the walk, this may be by car, coach or public transport. Meeting times are often when the group will set off, rather than when you should arrive.
The walk starts at 10.15am from Rhydyronen station (grid ref SH615021).
The route covers nine miles and is graded moderate. Contact the leader, Gill Ray, on 07810 431351 for further information.
Then on Wednesday, 6 September it is to the lakes around Snowdon.
The walk is on the eastern flanks of the mountain, visiting the three lakes cradled by the summit ridge and enjoying spectacular views throughout.
The group will start by taking a permissive path which heads up from the main road to Pen-y-pass, a climb of some 100m.
From here they continue their ascent on the Miners Track, passing the little lake of Llyn Teyrn before taking the causeway across the much larger Llyn Llydaw.
Their path follows the lakeside before climbing again to Glaslyn and eventually to the junction of the path with the Pyg Track at a height of some 740m.
Here they will turn back on the Pyg Track back to Pen-y-pass, finally retracing their steps on the permissive path to the start.
This nine-mile circular walk is graded moderate. Start at 9.30am at the layby on the A4086 just east of Llyn Pen-y-Gwryd (grid ref SH664559). The walk is expected to conclude at 4pm.
Contact the walk leader, Henry, on 01341 280830 or 07787 753438 for further details. Alternative contact number for use on day of walk only: 07387 605398.