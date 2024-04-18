Meirionnydd Ramblers tackle Waun-oer on Monday, 29 April.
The Dyfi Hills, in the south of the Snowdonia National Park, are often overlooked by visitors who flock instead to the nearby and more impressive Cadair Idris. But the Dyfi Hills, with three tops over 600 metres, offer lovely, quiet walking, with splendid grassy ridges overlooking some superb glacial cwms. This route visits the western-most top, Waun-oer.
We set off on fairly level paths and tracks heading south before undertaking the steep climb on to the ridge of Mynydd Ceiswyn from where there are superb views over to the ridges of Cadair Idris.
An easy stroll along the ridge brings us to the trig point on the 670 metre top of Waun-oer.
We have to drop down steeply some 100 metres before climbing up again to continue along the ridge towards old quarry workings.
Here a faint track winds down the hillside towards forestry, where we join a permissive path through farmland for our return to the start.
Please phone the leader if you would like to join this Group Grade B circular walk. Jacky’s numbers are 07929 062412 or 01654 761561.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 4.30pm.
Start at the layby on the A470 opposite Cross Foxes (Grid Ref: SH767167). Parking is limited.
Please arrive before 10am to ensure you are ready for the start of this moderate 8.5mi / 13.7km walk, with an ascent of 2133ft / 650m.
For further details of this and all of the group’s walks, visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk