Two walks await Meirionnydd Ramblers in the coming days.
With November arriving, we have opted for a low-level walk on Friday the 3rd, just in case we have snow for company!
Cwm Mynach, which is pictured above, is a hidden valley running through the wild and beautiful Rhinogydd mountain range.
We will be following woodland tracks to discover breathtaking views of a lake, streams and mountains, whilst relishing the tranquillity of one of Snowdonia’s best kept secrets – so don’t tell anyone, it’s a Ramblers secret.
Please contact the leader to book a place on this walk C-grade, moderate walk. Due to limited parking space, please car share where possible.
This circular 5.5-mile walk starts at 10.30am and is expected to finish at 2.30pm. Meet at the entrance to Cwm Mynach forest (grid ref SH684208).
The leader for this walk is Mike, who can be contacted on 01341 241575 or 07880 595468.
Harlech beach and the surrounding fields await on Tuesday, 7 November.
From the small car park in Llanfair we cross over the main road and follow the zig-zag path down to Harlech beach.
We walk the length of this beautiful expanse of sand then follow the footpath up over the golf course to Harlech.
Passing the castle on the road, we climb up steeply but at a leisurely pace to the town.
From the town we leave the road to follow footpaths over the fields back to Llanfair, with beautiful views of the coast and Llÿn Peninsula.
There will be a short break for a drink and snack, so please bring refreshments.
This leisurely, D+ walk will cover five miles in total. The start time is 11am with an estimated finish time of 3pm. We will start at Llanfair Hall car park, on a side road through the village (grid ref SH576291).
Contact Rita, the walk leader, on 07849 851153 for further details.