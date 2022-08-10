Melanistic common dolphin in Cardigan Bay

The atypical dark colouration is a result of melanism - darkening of colouration due to an excessproduction of a black pigment called melanin. It is observed in a wide variety of species, the most well-known being so called ‘black panthers’, melanistic leopards or jaguars. Common dolphins typically show a characteristic tan and grey hourglass colouration. While the flanks of this melanistic individual are slightly lighter, the tan colouration around the front of itsbody is completely missing. The pictures taken of this pod will be added to a catalogue of known common dolphin individuals that the Sea Watch Foundation has been compiling over the years to keep track of their movements using a method called photo-identification. This has shown that some individuals return to the same area year after year having likely spent the winter months in the Bay of Biscay.