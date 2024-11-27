A trio of member champion roles are set to be kept by Powys County Council up until the next local elections in 2026.
But incumbents, Cllr Joy Jones the anti-poverty champion, Cllr Ange Williamsthe disability champion and Cllr Matthew Dorrance the armed forces champion will need to apply to keep their roles.
An updated report was in front of councillors at a meeting of the Democratic Services committee with the results of a questionnaire sent out to councillors.
At a council meeting in July councillors had rejected the committee’s recommendation to scrap the roles.
The recommendation to keep the three roles along with the changes to the appointments process will now go to a future council meeting for a decision.