One hour parking tariffs are to return in Powys along with new charges for blue badge holders.
Yesterday (25 June) Powys County Council voted through new car parking charges across the county after a drawn out review.
The changes coming into force this August will see one hour parking tariffs reintroduced to all long-stay car parks, single car park permits and the requirement for blue badge holders to purchase pay and display tickets.
Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “We are pleased to have agreed a way forward with the car parking arrangements within the county following the cross-party review.
“The review process has taken longer than we would have liked, but it was really important that we made sure we listened to and considered all the feedback and developed solutions suitable for our communities, deliverable within the council’s budgets and sustainable for the future.
“The reintroduction of the one-hour parking tariff to long stay car parks was something we were keen to include, although doing so has meant some other adjustments to our budgets.”
The new charges are £1.50 for up to one hour, £2.50 for one-to-two hours, £3.50 for two-to-four hours, or £5 for all-day parking.
Single car park permits for a specified car park will cost £30 for one month, £90 for three months, £155 for six months or £280 annually.
Previously agreed changes will also mean that those using blue disability badges for parking will need to purchase pay and display tickets in council car parks, but will recieve an additional hour after the expiry of their ticket.
Since 20 May council car parks have also now implemented mobile phone payments via the PayByPhone app - allowing drivers to pay and manage their parking session on the app and opt-in to recieve text message reminders.
