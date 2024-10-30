An assault was reported after a member of staff was injured with a needle at a Zip World Halloween event.
Police and ambulance services were called at 9.30pm on Monday 28 October during a Ffear Fforest Halloween event at the Betws y Coed site.
Police have today confirmed the victim sustained a “needle stick injury”, whilst attendees described it as a needle or syringe-like object.
The member of staff, who may have been in costume, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
Attendees reported the site being “shut down” and were unable to leave while the incident was dealt with.
Rumours of a knife attack have been dispelled by Zip World who instead reported it as a “potentially dangerous medical device”.
A spokesperson for the company said: "[On Monday] there was an incident at our Ffear Fforest event at Betws-y-Coed.
"A potentially dangerous medical device was discovered and the member of staff who came into contact with it was taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks.
“The site was temporarily closed while police investigated the incident.
"Once completed, the site was deemed safe to reopen.
“We are aware of rumours circulating that a knife attack took place - this is incorrect.
"Ffear Fforest will continue as planned for the remaining events which are running nightly until 3 November.
“We’d like to reassure customers that their safety and that of our staff remains paramount and, as a precaution, we’ve increased security measures for the remaining nights."
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “The victim sustained a needlestick injury but was released from hospital following a precautionary check-up.
“Our investigation into the circumstances of this incident is currently ongoing... there is no risk to the wider public.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called shortly before 9:30pm yesterday evening to Zip World forest in Betws-y-Coed.
“We deployed an emergency ambulance who treated the patient at the scene."
The Halloween event spanning from 17 October is described as the “ultimate scare-fest” where a “horde of demonic clowns” return to the secluded woodlands.
Attendees are “chased, tormented and terrorised” by the clowns as they go between rides.