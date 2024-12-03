A rural community council near Llanidloes is set to have a trio of Powys County Councillors parachuted onto it, so that it can operate once again.
In October, a mass resignation of councillors took place at Trefeglwys Community Council which leaves it “inquorate” as just three councillors remain.
They need four to be able to operate and this means that the council has been unable to hold meetings, make decisions or pay their bills.
This is the second time in the last decade that Trefeglwys council has been in danger of folding.
At a meeting of Powys County Council on Thursday, 5 December councillors agreed that Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, Cllr Les George and Cllr Karl Lewis are appointed sit on the council until new community councillors are voted in.
For Cllr George this is the second time that he has been asked to step in to help Trefeglwys council as part of a process which is called a “removal of difficulty order.”
The council’s head of legal services and monitoring officer Clive Pinney said: “Trefeglwys council has contacted Powys council to seek support, as it is no longer quorate and therefore unable to operate.
“On 7 and 8 October, seven community councillors resigned and left the community council inquorate with just three community councillors remaining.
“The clerk has also resigned in the same period.”
It is not known yet why the mass exodus of members took place.
Mr Pinney explained that Powys County Council are able, by order, to appoint persons to fill all or any of the vacancies until other councillors are elected and assume office.
In 2017 Trefeglwys council was also in danger of folding as all councillors refused to stand for re-election in the local election in May that year.
Fresh councillors were eventually elected at the end of June 2017.