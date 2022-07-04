Memorable day as TV presenter opens hide

It was a memorable day at Pont Croesor on Saturday when naturalist and TV presenter Iolo Williams officially opened the new hide at Glaslyn Ospreys, Porthmadog.

There was a warm welcome for Iolo, pictured with Bywyd Gwyllt Glaslyn Wildlife Chairman, Gwyn Harrison, who said it was always a pleasure to visit Glaslyn Ospreys, which he described as a terrific success story.

“Since the days when the first ospreys were seen in the Glaslyn Valley who would have dreamt that today we would be celebrating not just one breeding pair, but three,” he said.

Thanking all the volunteers for their dedication he also paid a warm tribute to the late John Parry, a former volunteer and loyal supporter who sadly passed away during the pandemic. The new hide has been named after JP, as he was affectionately known.

“JP’s spirit lives on here,” said Iolo.

JP’s son, Llifon Parry Williams, and daughter, Einir Roberts, were among the many guests and visitors at the event. They are pictured with Iolo outside the hide.

Einir and Llifon outside with Iolo ( Glaslyn Ospreys )

In thanking all those who had contributed to the success of the project, Chairman Gwyn Harrison said: “I am delighted to welcome everyone to Pont Croesor today for this celebration which is the culmination of a number of years of hard work. I want to thank everyone who has been involved and especially the many supporters whose generosity has made it possible. I would also like to thank MK Enterprises of Llanrwst who built this terrific hide”

Visitors have unrivalled views of the Glaslyn Valley from the hide and, with telescopes, can see the Glaslyn osprey nest, home to Mrs G, Wales’ oldest breeding female osprey and her partner Aran. The pair have three chicks this year.

The hide is also an excellent vantage point for the nearby Pont Croesor nest where another pair of ospreys are successfully breeding for their second year.

A public appeal was launched last August to help replace an ageing hide and improve viewing facilities. The appeal reached its £35,000 target within four months and building work was completed in time for the start of the new season in March.

Donations came from loyal individuals and local companies Rock Engineering and Alun Griffiths Civil Engineering and from the Gaynor Cemlyn Jones Trust, the Chapman Trust and Cymdeithas Ted Breeze Jones. Inside the hide, new sponsors Osprey Charging have funded interpretation boards, new telescopes and tripods.