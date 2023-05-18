The woodland which has flourished on the Cookes Site over the last 25 years provides homes to nesting redstarts, pied flycatchers and tree pipits and, on a summer day, the grassy glades are great places to spot butterflies and wildflowers. The heathland that covers the higher ground hides secretive nightjars and basking reptiles: four of the six UK reptile species are commonly seen here. The remaining factory buildings now provide a home to a population of rare Lesser horseshoe bats.