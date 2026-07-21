Cllr Nia Wyn Evans of Dolgellau Town Council said: “This anniversary is an important moment for our community to come together in remembrance of those who lost their lives, and to honour the courage and selflessness of those who assisted others with so little regard for their own safety. The new memorial will stand as a lasting tribute – not only to the lives lost, but to the bravery shown here in Llyn Penmaen sixty years ago.”