A memorial service will be held at Llyn Penmaen on Wednesday, 22 July, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Penmaenpool boat disaster – a tragedy that claimed lives but also led to acts of local heroism.
Organised by Dolgellau Town Council, the service will include the unveiling of a new memorial commemorating the 15 people, including four children, who lost their lives.
It will also pay tribute to the 28 passengers and crew who survived, as well as to the local residents who rushed to their aid in the tidal waters of the Mawddach, risking their own safety.
On 22 July 1966, the Prince of Wales set off from Barmouth but sank after striking the Penmaenpool toll bridge.
In response, George III Hotel proprietor John Hall launched his rowing boat and, alongside two of his employees, David Jones and Robert Jones, rescued several passengers. Ronald Davies also saved two children after wading into the river.
The disaster led to significant changes in government regulations governing pleasure boat trips.
Cllr Nia Wyn Evans of Dolgellau Town Council said: “This anniversary is an important moment for our community to come together in remembrance of those who lost their lives, and to honour the courage and selflessness of those who assisted others with so little regard for their own safety. The new memorial will stand as a lasting tribute – not only to the lives lost, but to the bravery shown here in Llyn Penmaen sixty years ago.”
Families, members of the community, and all those wishing to pay their respects are warmly invited to the memorial service, which will feature contributions from the local diocese, a poem by Huw Dylan Owen, and a musical performance by Lois Wyn Hughes. Light refreshments will be served afterwards at the George III Hotel.
The Penmaenpool memorial service will be held at 3:00pm, Wednesday, 22 July 2026, Llyn Penmaen
Those who will be commemorated during the memorial service are as follows: Barbra Boarman, 31; Craig Howard Boarman, 6; Douglas Frank Cheeld, 46; Phylis Dovey, 53; Edith Fowler, 41; Thomas James Fraser, 58; Ethel May Hardings, 69; Elsie Winifred Miles, 54; Gwyneth Parr Prebble, 9; William James Prebble, 55; Lynne Barbra Vickerman, 6; Angela Watts, 9; David Watts, 10; Doreen Watts, 40; Frederick George Watts, 43
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.