A new report shows how Gwynedd Council is working with residents to help people survive the cost-of-living crisis.
The Supporting People Annual Report 2025/26 outlines work carried out by the council independently and in partnership with other organisations to help people receive support, information and services.
The report shows that, over the last year, 500 children under the age of four in Gwynedd received a Flying Start (free childcare) offer, which means they get the best start in education and parents are supported to return to work or training.
26,300 food packages were distributed through the Food Grant, providing urgent and vital support for thousands of households.
£278,000 worth of School Essentials Grant funding for families of school children in Gwynedd has been shared, to families on low incomes to buy items like school uniforms, books and learning equipment.
175 residents are returning to work after receiving the help of Tîm Gwaith Gwynedd with another 103 developing skills to secure better pay.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys said: "I know that many people and families across Gwynedd still face significant challenges in their everyday lives. The cost-of-living crisis, financial pressures and the impact on well-being has increased the need for practical, kind and fair support.
"This report shows the different ways Cyngor Gwynedd supports residents - from help with food and energy costs, increasing income by claiming benefits, support with bills and financial advice, to childcare support and providing free activities and opportunities for children and young people over the summer.
"It is important to acknowledge that poverty continues to be a fundamental challenge in our society. This means that the council, essentially, will respond to the symptoms and seek to mitigate their impact on people and families."
The report has been submitted to Cabinet.
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