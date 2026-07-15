Tudur continued at the piano with two vivid Brahms waltzes, and then as accompanist for the brothers Celt and Liam Jones from Pwllheli - Celt with Y Brain and Liam with Dos Rosyn Teg - both sung confidently and with understanding. Liam added Cân y Masgiau (from Y Dyn Wnaeth Dwyn y 'Dolig), an 'encore' from last year's concert that went down every bit as well as before. Liam has already become a mature performer who knows how to engage an audience, and not just in his singing – his introductions were authoritative, and put listeners at ease. This was equally true later when, with Tudur, he presented Pyllau Golau, and Stars from Les Misérables.