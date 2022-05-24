Mental health services need ‘complete overhaul’

MENTAL health services in Wales are “letting people fall through the cracks” and need a “complete overhaul”, opposition parties have said.

While mental health services are stretched across the board, there is particular concern over the state of children’s services, with an analysis of sCAMHS figures showing that 69.8 percent of first-time referrals are not being seen within the Welsh Government’s target time.

On average over the last six months, fewer than half of under 18s were able to access a local primary mental health support services assessment within 28 days of referral.

The rising number of section 135 and 136 detentions – whereby police can move a person they believe has a mental disorder and needs immediate help to a safe location – of under 18s has also caused concern.

Under these powers, 11 under-16s and 19 16-17 year olds have been detained since March 2020, a 57 per cent increase.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists said that pre-pandemic waiting times and barriers to access would have “been unacceptable in any other area of medicine”.

Both the Welsh Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have called to ensure a 24-hour crisis service is available for children and young people.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are calling for the Labour Government to introduce plans to introduce a 24/7 mental health crisis care system; increase the share of funding that goes towards mental health to 13 percent of the Welsh NHS budget by 2028 and appoint a dedicated Minister of Mental Health until backlogs are cleared.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds said: “We are seeing mental health services overstretched and letting people fall through the cracks across the board.

“But the risk of a significant generational chasm is especially worrying.

“The Welsh Government must ensure that mental health is treated equally to physical health.

“If a child had a broken leg we would not wait over four weeks to treat it, why should it be acceptable for a child experiencing a mental health crisis to wait so long?”

Welsh Conservative Shadow Mental Health Minister James Evans MS said: “Despite the Labour Government continually claiming that the wellbeing of children and young people is a priority, the reality is different.

“Recovering from the pandemic requires a real step change in mental health services, including a review into the suitability of the current system to support young people.