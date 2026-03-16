Warm weather is set to reach west Wales later this week, with temperatures as high as 19°C possible on Wednesday.
The Met Office is forecasting warm and pleasant spring weather across west Wales from Wednesday, through until the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to hit 19°C in Aberystwyth on Wednesday, but the evenings will drop close to freezing.
Dan Harris, Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, said: “Wednesday looks likely to be the warmest day of the week for many, with high pressure dominant.
"The warmest spots are likely to be in parts of west Wales and western England, where under sunny skies,18-19ºC, possibly even 20ºC is on the cards.
"This is due to the additional boost expected from the passage of east to south-easterly winds over areas of higher ground, known as the Foehn effect.
“There’ll be a big diurnal range this week, which is the difference between the maximum daytime temperature and minimum overnight temperature. Thanks to the clear skies during the day, we’ll see some chilly nights after the warmer days with a few places experiencing air frost.”
Thursday looks to be dry and settled with plenty of sunshine, with temperatures cooling towards the seasonal average on Friday.
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