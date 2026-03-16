More than 200 people attended an open day at a Lampeter farm recently purchased by Ceredigion County Council.
The open day at Llettytwppa Farm drew 226 members of the community, from prospective students to people interetsted in the farm's development and training opportunities.
The council received a £1.85 million loan from the Welsh Government over the summer to purchase Llettytwppa Farm on Llanfair Road, in Lampeter, adjacent to the town’s university, which it is converting into an educational site.
During the open day on 6 March, visitors had the opportunity to explore the training opportunities that will be offered at Llettytwppa from September 2026 onwards, including the Level 2 Foundation Apprenticeship and Level 3 Apprenticeship in Agriculture through Ceredigion Training.
There was representation from businesses and organisations connected to the agricultural sector throughout the day, providing activities, demonstrations and expertise in areas such as fencing, creating a poker with a gas forge, maintenance tasks (including re-roofing), and a soldering task.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “It was encouraging to see so much interest in the development of Llettytwppa Farm. The farm will play a key role in developing the skills people need to stay, learn and thrive in their communities. I would like to thank everyone who joined us during the open day for their enthusiasm and support.”
There was also a chance to learn more about the meaning and the origin of the farm’s name.
According to Iwan Wmffre’s book, The Place-Names of Cardiganshire (Oxford, 2004), the ‘twppa’ refers to the surname or epithet of an individual, namely Gruffith ap Ievan ap David Twppa, who was vicar of Llanbedr in 1468-9.
In addition to this, the former owner, Dai Davies, explains that a large tub would be kept at Llettytwppa which would be used to measure crops. .
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