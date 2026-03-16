A Gwynedd man has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to a domestic abuse assault.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South said Aled Powell Jones from Tal-y-bont, Barmouth was jailed on Friday, 13 March.
The 48-year-old, of Ffordd Ysgethin, Tal-y-bont, Barmouth, was sentenced to 20 months in prison and was also made the subject of a restraining order.
“Once freed, he is also prohibited from entering Tal-y-bont,” a North Wales Police Gwynedd South spokesperson explained.
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