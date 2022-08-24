Merioneth show returns

Wednesday 24th August 2022
Eirian Rowlands, Llanbrynmair

Merioneth Show has returned for 2022 and we would love to hear from you if you were there.

The show is took place today at the Rhug Estate Farm in Corwen.

Merioneth County Show takes place every year and rotates between five different locations. They are Bala, Harlech, Tywyn, Dolgellau, Corwen and Dolgellau.

This year it was Corwen’s turn and the Rhug Estate the venue for today’s livestock, horse and pony, horticultural, produce, fur and feather competitions.

There were also many trade stands at the show, ranging from car garages to sweet shops.

If you were at the show and want to share your photographs and stories from today, please email [email protected] or post them on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Further information can be found at www.sioesir.org.uk

