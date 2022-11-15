VISITORS to Borth-y-Gest may have spotted something strange at sea, but don’t worry, it’s all for a good cause.
Sea creatures have been roaming the beach there for the past few months, and now we know why!
The kind and helpful mermaids have been busy posing for pictures to raise money for Mind Cymru.
Images of the mysterious mermaids will be used on calendars and cards which will be sold to make money for the charity.
The Borth-y-Gest Mermaids are, of course, local wild swimmers. Shortly after returning to her hometown in 2020, Lara Pierce joined the Mermaids to meet new people and experience wild swimming for herself.
Two years on and Lara wants to give something back to this incredible group of women who welcomed and supported her with such openness and genuine kindness.
Lara, a qualified, professional make-up artist, knew the giving back had to include her love of creativity, whilst also offering the mermaids a unique experience.
Putting her skill and love of the theatrical to work, the idea of transforming the real life mermaids into incredible sea creatures was born.
Over the past four months she and her friend Sian Humpherson, who has a passion for photography, have spent their days off creating the incredible transformations that can be seen within the calendar. All photographed in Borth-y-Gest, 13 mermaids were transformed into fascinating and curious creatures based upon the sea, ocean mythology and Lara’s imagination.
Not intent on just creating the make-up looks Lara also designed all the costumes.
Mermaid member Norma Emery said she was “lost in admiration”, and Mermaid Maxine Jenkins said she “can’t believe what Lara and Sian have created. “I felt so special all day.”
The calendars and cards are available from the end of November at Crefft in Porthmadog or at Sea View Café in Borth y Gest from 1 December.