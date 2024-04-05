FORECASTERS have updated their weather warning for this weekend - with gusts expected to be stronger than first anticipated as Storm Kathleen sweeps across the west coast.
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across the western coast of Wales from 8am until 10pm on Saturday, with a low pressure from the storm bringing windy conditions and continued showers.
Storm Kathleen, the 11th named storm of this storm season, will move towards the UK and Ireland from the southwest bringing unseasonably strong winds to Ireland and western parts of the UK.
A yellow severe weather warning for wind has been issued for the whole of Northern Ireland and the west coast of England, Wales and southern Scotland. The warning is in force from 08:00 to 22:00 on Saturday. Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected quite widely within the warning area, with the possibility of 70 mph gusts in exposed coastal locations, especially in eastern Northern Ireland.
Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Kathleen will bring strong gusty winds to western areas of the UK through Saturday. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely, while some exposed spots, particularly in coastal Northern Ireland, will see 60 to 70 mph gusts with large waves also expected.
“There will also be some blustery showers in the west with the eastern side of the UK seeing a drier and brighter day. With the winds coming from the south, some unseasonably warm air will be drawn across parts of the UK. When combined with sunny spells in East Anglia we could see temperatures reaching 21°C or 22°C for a time on Saturday. These temperatures are well above average for the time of year and the highest we’ve seen in the UK since last October.”
With the Easter holidays in full flow, people out camping should be prepared for the unsettled weather, the Met Office says.
Windy weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “This intense period of stormy weather is going to prove extremely challenging for anyone driving on the western side of the UK. We strongly urge drivers to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes where the impact of the very strong winds is most likely to be felt.
“It’s vital to slow down, keep a firm grip on the steering wheel at all times, and be prepared for the buffeting effect which can occur when overtaking high-sided vehicles. Leaving a much larger gap between vehicles also allows drivers to react quickly in the event of falling branches or flying debris.”
SP Energy Networks is reminding households of contact numbers and providing tip to deal with any power cuts over the weekend.
Guy Jefferson, Chief Operating Officer at SP Energy Networks, said: “Due to the potential for damage to our power lines, power cuts become more likely in high winds. It’s important both we and our customers are fully prepared – just in case.
“We’ll have engineers in the areas where we expect Storm Kathleen to have the most impact and our teams are on hand 24/7. The sooner we know about a power cut, the quicker we can get to work to restore supplies, so if you experience a power outage, let us know by calling the free, national emergency helpline on 105.”
SP Energy Networks’ top tips for being prepared are:
• Have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand – it’s best to keep this pinned on the fridge or saved in the contacts on your mobile phone.
• Store a battery or wind-up torch – leave this somewhere you can access easily so you can use the torch to check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely.
• Beware of fallen power lines – power lines may have fallen because of high winds, so beware of this when venturing out of your home. Do not approach, and call 105 to report a fallen power line
• Keep your mobile charged – having your mobile phone charged means you can call the national 105 emergency helpline. It’s also worth having an analogue phone as this doesn’t run off the main electricity supply.
Weather next week
By Sunday the low pressure named Storm Kathleen will be to the northwest of the UK with gusts of around 50 mph still possible here at times though the day, winds will continue to ease from the south into the evening. Blustery showers will push north-eastwards across the UK through the day, with the southeast of England likely to be the driest and brightest region.
Low pressure will still be in charge of the UK’s weather through the beginning of next week with further wind and rain at times for many. From the middle of next week, there is a chance of drier conditions developing at times in the south, as high-pressure tries to build in. Elsewhere, conditions are likely to remain rather unsettled, although there will be a tendency for the heaviest and most prolonged spells of rain to become focused across northwestern areas.