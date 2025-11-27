Ceredigion wedding businesses Ty Glyn Hotel and Seren Celebrants have been announced as Wales Regional Winners at The Wedding Industry Awards 2026 in the Best Newcomer and Celebrants categories respectively.
Both businesses will now represent Wales at the National Final in Liverpool in January.
The Welsh winners were announced at Heaton House Farm in Macclesfield.
Ty Glyn Wedding Co-ordinator Georgina Williams said: “As a team we feel so proud and honoured to have won the Newcomer of the Year Award. We are so lucky as a family run business to have such a great and close knit team of staff who go above and beyond to ensure every couple has the wedding day they deserve, and this award is recognition of that effort and hard work.
“Choosing a wedding venue is ultimately an act of trust, and we are especially grateful this year to the couples who placed their trust in us. It is the feedback from these couples that has helped us to achieve this award, and this inspires us to continue giving each and every couple the celebration they have dreamed about.
“We’re looking forward to heading to the National Awards in January.”
Nia Bates of Seren Celebrants said: “Everyone loves an award ceremony, but what attracted us to these particular awards is their reputation for being completely fair and transparent. With this in mind, we had no hesitation in sending the details on to all of our lovely couples and thanks to their votes and feedback, we somehow managed to win! We certainly weren’t expecting it and would have been quite happy with a night out in the company of so many inspirational people in the industry, so to win was as much of a shock as it was an honour and to spend the evening alongside our friends at Ty Glyn was just the icing on the cake. Roll on Liverpool!”
Based on average voter scores and feedback from customers from the past 12 months and the opinion of more than 160 expert judges, the awards saw 26,747 votes cast for 1,300 entrants. Of these, 1000 wedding businesses became Regional Finalists.
“TWIA is the most rigorous, respected and coveted awards in the UK wedding industry so the regional winners really are at the top of their game,” says Wedding Industry Awards founder, Damian Bailey.
“The competition is tough, the standards very high indeed, but thanks to over 26,747 client votes and our panel of more than 160 expert judges, the regional winners have risen to the top in an industry that absolutely demands the best.”
With the UK wedding industry worth an estimated £15 billion annually, it’s no surprise wedding suppliers work hard to stand out. These winners now got a coveted award to help them woo clients.
Regional Winners are being announced at a series of events held across the country throughout November. All of the Regional Winners will then go through to the National Final in Liverpool on 21 January.
Find details of the regional winners and highly commended finalists at: https://www.the-wedding-industry-awards.co.uk/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.