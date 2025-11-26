A man well-known for booking acts to appear at Rhosygilwen is taking centre stage himself, following the release of an album.
Glen Peters is leading an eventful and fulfilling life. Arriving in the UK from India with his family as a teenager in the 1960s, Glen worked hard and became a successful executive in the oil and gas industry before, ironically, establishing himself as an eco-entrepreneur for which he has won awards, most recently a MBE.
Around 10 years ago he moved to Pembrokeshire where he put his environmental theories into practice, developing Rhosygilwen, an example of zero energy building incorporating a state-of-the-art concert venue.
Not long after arriving in the UK, Glen fell in love with traditional British folk music and has been a fan ever since, not just passively, but also as a singer and songwriter.
Now he has released his second album, ‘Where Do You Come From?’, a collection of nine self-penned songs which deal successfully and emotionally with notions of identity, migration, home and more.
Recorded in Glasgow under renowned singer/songwriter/producer Boo Hewerdine with Scottish folk talent such as Kris Drever and Neill MacColl, the album deals with narratives and stories of people and events from recent history.
Glen launched the album in Rhosygilwen, accompanied by local musicians, singing and playing acoustic guitar.
The songs draw from traditional folk tunes but also invoke Indian classical music, a Caribbean lilt, a touch of Gilbert & Sullivan, skiffle, and the wry humour of Tom Lehrer in the lyrics.
Songs, include Sepoy’s Lament, Khan Of The Wire, Patel’s Corner Shop, Railway Dreams, When You’re 16, and Oh To Be An Aries.
The CD is available from the usual platforms and his
Glen’s next show will be at Peppers in Fishguard on Sunday, 7 December.
