Met Office issues thunderstorm warning

Sunday 14th August 2022
The Met Office warning covers the whole of Wales and beyond
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning, from 6am until 11.59pm tomorrow, Monday, 15 August, covers the whole of Wales.

“While some places stay dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop during Monday, bringing locally heavy rain and possible disruption,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

