A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain in southern parts of Ceredigion on Friday and into Saturday.
The yellow area mainly covers Pembrokeshire, stopping just shy of Cardigan, but does include Lampeter.
The Met Office warns that upto 40-50mm of rain is possible from 3pm on Friday until 3pm on Saturday.
The warning says: "Another area of rain will cross the UK starting from Friday evening, before it clears to the east during Saturday.
"Some of that rain, especially in southwestern parts of the UK, is likely to be heavy at times, and follows many weeks of above-average rainfall in this area.
"The associated weather system should clear to the east during Saturday afternoon, with more showery conditions following.
"10 to 15mm is expected widely in the warning area, with a few places near southern coasts and over high ground seeing 20 to 30mm, with a chance that the southern slopes of Dartmoor and the hills of southwest Wales could see 40 to 50mm."
Where the heavy rain hits, it is expected to cause some travel disruption and flooding in places.