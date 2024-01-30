A COUNCILLOR has warned that “large parts of Montgomeryshire, North Ceredigion and South Gwynedd will be worse off with the proposed centralisation of services” for the Wales Air Ambulance, as local health boards urge residents to have their say in a final consultation over plans to close bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon.
The closure of Caernarfon and Welshpool Air Ambulance bases is being actively considered by an ongoing review into the future delivery of the emergency service, with plans to move to a single new home in Denbighshire.
Wales Air Ambulance said the potential closure of the bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon would allow the services to be consolidated in a new “central north-Wales location close to the A55.”
The charity said that modelling showed the changes would allow it to potentially attend 583 more missions a year.
But Glantwymyn councillor Elwyn Vaughan, said that such a plan would see mid Wales lose out on a vital service, and has said the move needs to be challenged.
“The fact remains that keeping Welshpool and Caernarfon open with split shifts has scored best in terms of medical benefits and is the only option that no area losing out in service provision,” Cllr Vaughan said.
“Large parts of Montgomeryshire, North Ceredigion and South Gwynedd will be worse off with the proposed centralisation of services and that is why we must continue to challenge.
“If it’s money that’s needed, then let’s have that figure and be open and transparent otherwise this will leave a bad taste with many Mid Wales residents who already feel they are being ignored.
“Failure to have that transparency will mean that serious consideration needs to be given to a judicial review to the whole process.”
Hywel Dda and Powys Health Boards have both urged residents to engage with the final consultation, which runs until 29 February.
Both health boards said they are “supporting the third and final engagement phase of the review about how to further improve the air ambulance service in Wales.”
Stephen Harrhy, the Chief Ambulance Services Commissioner tasked with leading the independent review, said: This review is focusing on improving what is already a brilliant and highly valued service.
“No decision has yet been made on this issue and this final phase gives me a chance to share what has been heard in Phase 2 engagement and show how the shortlisted options have been arrived at.”