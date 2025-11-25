Over the last 12 months, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) has raised a fantastic £168,604 for the Fire Fighters Charity – a testament to the unwavering dedication and generosity of its staff and supporters.
This sum, which is a slight increase on last year’s £166,297 total, is the result of the tireless efforts from both operational and support staff across the Service.
From busy community car washes to engaging Fire Station open days, and from physical challenges to creative fundraising initiatives, staff have gone above and beyond to support a very worthwhile cause.
Speaking on the amount raised, MAWWFRS’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer Craig Flannery said: “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to our staff and supporters who have contributed, for their generosity, enthusiasm and community spirit.
“This will make a real difference to the Fire Fighters Charity and will have a lasting impact on the lives of those who dedicate themselves to keeping others safe.”
