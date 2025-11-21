Gwynedd business owners can express their needs to the council through a new questionnaire.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Community said: “We’re keen to hear directly from businesses of all types and sectors about the challenges you’re facing, the kind of support that would make a difference, and your priorities for the months ahead.
“I’d encourage anyone running a business in Gwynedd to take part. Your insight will help us get a better understanding of the current business climate and respond with support that’s relevant and timely.
Complete the survey at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/2025businesssurvey.
The survey closes at midnight on 1 December.
