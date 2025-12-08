Aberystwyth Arts Centre is feeling festive with this week’s production of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’.
The youngsters from the arts centre’s Upper Youth Theatre will perform the Christmas show from Thursday, 11 December until Sunday, 14 December. Evening performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday start at 7pm and matinees on Saturday and Sunday are at 2pm.
Meredith Willson, who wrote the musical theatre classic, ‘The Music Man’, wrote the book, music and lyrics for the Broadway adaptation of ‘Miracle on 34th Street The Musical’.
The Christmas classic is based on the movie of the same name and is packed full of humour and such beloved songs as ‘Pinecones and Hollyberries,’ and ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.’
“Miracle on 34th Street The Musical is the perfect holiday treat!” a spokesperson for Aberystwyth Arts Centre said.
The show is suitable for all apart from babies and children under two.
Joining the youngsters on stage is adult actor, Grant Thomas who takes on the role of Kris Kringle. Is he the real Father Christmas or not? Sceptical six-year-old Susan Walker is on a mission to find out...
