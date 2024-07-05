Mid Wales could help meet the challenges of a new industrial revolution according to an internationally respected expert in the field of radio spectrum engineering.
Professor Amit Kumar Mishra, who joined the Aberystwyth University as Director of the National Spectrum Centre in March, believes the Centre’s work could transform connectivity in rural areas, creating high-quality jobs and support the next generation of digital technologies.
Professor Mishra brings a wealth of international experience to the role having worked in India, Australia and Sweden after completing his PhD in Edinburgh University.
More recently he was a member of the Radar Remote Sensing Group at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.
Professor Mishra’s work has increasingly focused on initiatives that address sustainable development goals and his appointment has brought about a change of focus for the National Spectrum Centre.
Since joining Aberystwyth University he has started work on a funded research project with the Indian Institute of Technology Indore to use existing radio spectrum frequencies to make public transport more accessible to wheelchair users and to support smart agriculture sensing.
Other ongoing projects include improving inclusivity in transport, the use of drone technology to monitor heat loss in buildings, pothole detection systems on roads, and the use of machine learning to diagnose the level of urgency in health-based emergency calls.
“Working collaboratively with other academic institutions, organisations, small and medium-sized enterprises will be key to the future development of a national and internationally renowned centre of spectrum technology,” Professor Mishra said.
“Spectrum is a scarce resource with an increasing number of applications. The often-discussed fourth and fifth industrial revolutions rely on spectrum technology as a core and indispensable resource and mid Wales offers an ideal environment where spectrum innovations can be tested.
Developed over a number of years, the original concept for the National Spectrum Centre was envisaged as a partnership with QinetiQ and the subject of a bid for funding to the Mid Wales Growth Deal.
These plans have evolved, meaning that the Spectrum Centre will no longer be a partnership with any third-party organisation.
The original bid to the Mid Wales Growth Deal has also been withdrawn.
Prof Mishra added: “The national spectrum research centre could bring major benefits to the economy of mid Wales, whilst benefiting local businesses and sectors such as agriculture which is increasingly turning to technology to increase productivity and reduce its environmental impact.”