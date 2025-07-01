Powys Council is still waiting to find out if it will receive a further £6 million in UK Government Levelling Up Funding (LUF) – a senior councillor has revealed.
In June the county council said that it had received “almost £11 million” from the UK Government and that the authority will use this to: “invest in capital projects aimed at promoting recreational tourism in the county through transport investment.”
The council said that this funding would be used on projects that include resurfacing works, walking and cycling schemes and rights of way refurbishment.
However, a question from Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan to the cabinet has prompted the council to say that the allocation is much lower than what they wanted.
Due to this a number of projects are on hold and will not be worked on this financial year while others will be partly funded and completed in the future once more money is found.
Cabinet member for highways, transport, and recycling Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat) said: “The original LUF bid was for around £17 million plus match funding, but we only received just under £11 million this year.
“The rest of the bid is subject to the UK Government Spending Review which we are still awaiting news on this.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.