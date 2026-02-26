TfW says that plans for funding for Carno station was submitted by Cardiff for UK Government New Station Funding in 2021, but that bid was unsuccessful. It was highlighted in the letter from the UK Secretary of State for Transport that whilst the application for Carno was well put together and had a reasonable strategic case the railway industry did not support the station proposal at the time due to its expected impact on operational performance/reliability and other factors such the proposed location near the level crossing would add costs.