Welsh communities are set to benefit from a share of £10 million to generate local renewable energy and reduce energy bills.
The Welsh Government today announced the third round of the Ynni Cymru Grant Capital Scheme for 2026-27 which opens for applications this month.
The scheme deploys Smart Local Energy Systems (SLES) - helping communities use clean energy to cut costs, create jobs and build stronger local infrastructure.
This can include installing solar panels, heat pumps, EV charging points and battery storage, and is open to community energy organisations, social enterprises, public sector bodies and SMEs.
It builds on the success of two previous rounds of Ynni Cymru funding, which has supported 78 projects across Wales with £22.9m investment.
Comments
