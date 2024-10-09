THE First Minister has been challenged over the reversal of a long-promised hourly rail service between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury.
Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George has told the First Minister that Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government have not delivered on their commitments on the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury line.
Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government had previously committed to introducing a new fleet of trains on the Cambrian line in 2023.
The delivery was delayed until the Winter of 2024 and now because of delays with the supply of the new carriages, the new stock will not be available until the latter part of 2025. It has also emerged that previous commitments to a full hourly service will now only be available for four months of the year.
Mr George raised the lack of progress with the First Minister, Eluned Morgan in the Senedd, saying that people in mid Wales are fed up with having to put up with overcrowded trains on the Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth Cambrian line.
Mr George also explained that over many years, commitments made by Transport for Wales and from previous Welsh Government Ministers have been broken.
Mr George went on to point out to Eluned Morgan MS that the new rolling stock is already in use in other parts of Wales.
Responding to Mr George, the First Minister, who also represents mid and west Wales said: "I’m sure you’ll be pleased to hear that there will be an additional service between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury from May 2025, and additional services to establish an hourly service from the summer months between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury from 2026."
Reacting, Mr George said: "I continue to be told that the new trains will deliver increased capacity for passengers and will also run with faster acceleration, allowing services to meet the timetable more reliably, but we continue to wait for them.
"It is disappointing that we in mid Wales continue to suffer from poor public transport services, especially when it comes to train services.
“Recently I was told the new stock will not be available until the latter part of 2025. It is very disappointing when other parts of the country are already using the new fleets.
“Whilst the First Minister responded to me that there will be an hourly service from the summer months between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury from 2026, and presented this as positive news, this is a complete reversal of previous commitments.”