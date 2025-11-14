Mid Wales residents are to create station art and a train-themed garden celebrating 200 years of railway.
Nearby Caersws is creating a sustainable train-themed garden in honour of the work and gardens that station masters used to create.
The Camrbian Railway Partnership has supported communities up and down the line, awarding almost £7,000 to organisations to celebrate the heritage, creativity and sustainable travel on the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.
These include a film produced and screened celebrating the life of Sir Pryce Pryce-Jones, the Newtown pioneer who created the first mail order business using railway.
A series of Welsh language guided walks will also be created along the Cambrian Coast, using railway as sustainable transport to and from the walks.
Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategic Lead at Transport for Wales said: "This year we are celebrating the 200th Anniversary of the modern railway across the rail network.
“This grant will connect communities to their railways bringing friends, families and communities together to deliver a vast range of projects and innovation together."
Pantperthog Village Hall will be hosting the workshop sessions throughout winter for community members, hall users and locals to gather and create the collaborative community art piece.
They will then host a big reveal party in spring of 2026.
A spokesperson for the hall said: “The wide range of community groups that use the village hall and their families and friends, as well as the wider communit,y are invited to join in on workshops creating a collaborative community art piece celebrating the Cambrian Line at Machynlleth.
“This covers all ages and demographics and brings everyone together, strengthening bonds and connections.
“These workshops will bring people together and enrich the wider community and the village hall community.”
