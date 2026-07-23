A mid Wales Roman road is to be uncovered as part of a special festival weekend in early August.
The National Trust Cymru’s Dolaucothi and the Legio VIII Augusta MGV Roman Living History Society are bringing Roman Britain vividly back to life with a special event celebrating the rich heritage of the site in the village of Pumsaint, Carmarthenshire.
This family-friendly event in a field opposite the Dolaucothi Arms, will include a rare opportunity to watch archaeologists carry out a live excavation of part of the Roman road that once led directly from the fort at Pumsaint. It’s the first time in over 30 years that archaeologists will dig at this section in over 30 years, offering a fascinating insight into how Roman remains are uncovered, recorded and interpreted.
On the Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 of August, a range of interactive demonstrations and activities are set to keep everyone entertained. Explore a Roman settlement, discover what’s cooking over the campfire, handle replica armour, and learn about life at the fort through expert talks.
Visitors can also have their name written in Roman script, visit a coin mint and cobbler, watch ancient surveying techniques in action, and find out about Roman medicine and surgery.
The Legio VIII Augusta MGV Roman Living History Society will bring the sights and sounds of the Roman army to Pumsaint once again, with reenactments and photo opportunities.
The event offers a unique opportunity to experience archaeology in action and discover the lives, skills and stories of the people who once lived and worked in a remote spot of rural Wales.
Meg Anthony said: “We are very much looking forward to hosting the event in Pumsaint and welcoming the Legio VIII Augusta MGV Roman Living History Society. This pocket of Wales has a very rich history, and it’s for everyone to learn, share and enjoy.
The dedicated team have worked hard to make sure there is something for everyone, and the cherry on the top will be seeing a live excavation in action with hopes to reveal the Roman road which lies just beneath our feet.”
The event is just half a mile down the road from National Trust Dolaucothi Gold Mine, the only known Roman Gold Mine in the United Kingdom.
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