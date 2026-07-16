Dŵr Cymru has today warned that it is likely to introduce a ‘hosepipe ban’ this weekend across Mid and South Ceredigion, together with parts of North Pembrokeshire and North Carmarthenshire, unless exceptionally high water demand reduces over the coming days.
The company says prolonged hot, dry weather has driven demand for drinking water to unprecedented levels, with around one billion litres of water being put into supply every day during the past week – around 20% more than would normally be expected at this time of year.
The affected area covers around 33,000 properties, stretching from Llanon, Llangwyryfon and Cwm Ystwyth in Ceredigion, across to Crymych, Llanfyrnach and Nevern in north Pembrokeshire, and into parts of north Carmarthenshire, including Farmers, Pencader and Hermon.
Unlike the short-lived peaks normally experienced during warm weather, demand has remained exceptionally high throughout the day and into the evening for several weeks. This sustained demand is placing increasing pressure on the local water supply network. Increased numbers of holiday makers and visitors to the area as the summer holiday season begins are expected to add further pressure to the local network.
While water resources and reservoir levels remain healthy, the challenge is producing, treating, storing and moving enough drinking water through the network quickly enough to meet this exceptional level of demand.
To maintain supplies, Welsh Water has already taken extensive action. Water treatment works are operating at maximum capacity, additional water is being moved around the network wherever possible, local service reservoirs (underground storage tanks) are being kept as full as possible, hundreds of frontline colleagues have been working around the clock repairing leaks and maintaining supplies, and the company’s entire tanker fleet continues to support areas experiencing pressure.
Despite these measures, demand continues to exceed what can be sustainably treated and supplied during the busiest periods of the day. As a result, local service reservoirs are being depleted faster than they can be replenished.
Unless demand reduces significantly over the next few days, Welsh Water is likely to have no option but to introduce temporary hosepipe restrictions this weekend to protect essential water supplies and reduce the risk of customers experiencing low water pressure or interruptions to supply.
Any restrictions would be a short-term emergency measure, introduced only in the affected area and only for as long as the current period of exceptionally high demand continues. They would be lifted as soon as weather conditions improve and local storage returns to more normal levels.
Kit Wilson, Welsh Water’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “Our teams have been working around the clock for several weeks to keep water flowing by increasing production, moving water around our network, deploying our tanker fleet and repairing leaks as quickly as possible. Every available operational measure is already being used to maintain supplies.
“Over the past week we have been putting around one billion litres of drinking water into supply every day – around 20% more than we would normally expect at this time of year. Our reservoirs remain in a healthy position, but the challenge is producing, treating and moving enough drinking water through the network quickly enough to meet this unprecedented and sustained level of demand.
“We are now reaching the point where, unless demand reduces significantly over the next few days, we are likely to have no option but to introduce temporary hosepipe restrictions this weekend to help protect essential water supplies and reduce the risk of customers experiencing low pressure or interruptions to supply.
“This is not a decision we want to take, but we must act in the interests of all our customers. There is still an opportunity to avoid these restrictions if everyone plays their part by reducing non-essential water use now. Every litre saved will help us keep taps flowing for homes, businesses and essential services across the affected area.”
Customers are being encouraged to:
Avoid using hosepipes wherever possible.
Delay washing cars, patios and driveways.
Water gardens with a watering can instead of a hose.
Take shorter showers.
Turn off taps while brushing teeth or shaving.
Only use washing machines and dishwashers with full loads
Fix dripping taps where possible.
A final decision on whether to introduce temporary restrictions will be made later this week based on water demand and the resilience of the local network.
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