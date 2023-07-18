You'll witness the fierce passion of the miners' brass band as they compete in national championships, pouring their hearts and souls into every note. And through every twist and turn, you'll be taken on a journey of heartbreak, hope, and triumph that will leave you cheering for more. So join the cast and crew at Aberystwyth Arts Centre for a night of unforgettable theatre as they celebrate the spirit and resilience of Wales' mining communities. The show has an all-star cast of talented Welsh actors directed by Richard Cheshire, a breath-taking set and soul-stirring music.