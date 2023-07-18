With rehearsals for this year's summer season show well underway in Aberystwyth, some of its stars have been discussing their roles in Brassed Off.
Based on the film of the same name starring Ewan McGregor, Tara Fitzgerald and Pete Postlethwaite, Brassed Off tells the story of a colliery band and the people connected to it.
For this new production at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, the action has moved from Yorkshire to Wales, where we see the residents of a tight-knit valley town as they face the closure of their beloved colliery. The group of determined individuals band together to try to save not just their jobs, but their way of life.
You'll witness the fierce passion of the miners' brass band as they compete in national championships, pouring their hearts and souls into every note. And through every twist and turn, you'll be taken on a journey of heartbreak, hope, and triumph that will leave you cheering for more. So join the cast and crew at Aberystwyth Arts Centre for a night of unforgettable theatre as they celebrate the spirit and resilience of Wales' mining communities. The show has an all-star cast of talented Welsh actors directed by Richard Cheshire, a breath-taking set and soul-stirring music.
The cast includes Ioan Hefin who plays Dafydd, Geraint Rhys Edwards (Barry), Seren Sandham Davies (Gloria), Phylip Harries (Dai), Ieuan Rhys (Brian), Gillian Elisa (Vera), Sara Harris-Davies (Rita), Joey Hickman (Haydn) and Rachael Garnett (Mandy).
We will feature interviews with the cast in the coming weeks and today is the turn of film, TV and stage star, Ieuan Rhys, who plays Brian in the show. Ieuan trained at The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.
This is his fourth Summer Season at Aberystwyth Arts Centre – his previous shows being Fiddler On The Roof, My Fair Lady and Oliver!
Other theatre credits include Alan Bennett’s People for the National Theatre, many productions for The Wales Theatre Company, five productions at The Ludlow Shakespeare Festival, The Hired Man for The Torch Theatre, The Government Inspector Comunicado Theatre/Aberystwyth Arts, Provincial Life National Theatre Wales, along with many pantomimes all over the UK.
Forty years of television include Pobol Y Cwm, Pitching In, Doctor Who, High Hopes (BBC), Sion A Sian (HTV), Mind to Kill, Gwaith Cartref, Hinterland, Da Vinci’s Demons (Starz), 35 Awr, Panto Shane A’r Belen Aur, Yr Amgueddfa, Chwarter Call (Boom), Diamond Geezer (Yorkshire TV), Bomber (Zenith for ITV)
Film work includes The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain, Darklands, Ring Finger.
Hear what Ieuan has to say about being in this year's summer season show, which runs from Friday, 4 August-Saturday, 26 August, in the video above.
Tickets for Brassed Off are available now from Aberystwyth Arts Centre.